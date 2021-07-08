Profund Advisors LLC Sells 561 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Cigna by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist upped their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,839 shares of company stock worth $68,559,929. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $235.93 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.46. The company has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

