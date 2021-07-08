Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.73 Million

Brokerages predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will report sales of $8.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Protagonist Therapeutics reported sales of $6.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.19 million to $28.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $44.96 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $45.17 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

