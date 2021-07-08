Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.93

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 86787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

The stock has a market cap of $379.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.87.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

