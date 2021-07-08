Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.93

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 86787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.
The stock has a market cap of $379.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.87.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
