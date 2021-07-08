Provoco Token (VOCO) 1-Day Volume Hits $752.00

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 8th. Over the last week, Provoco Token has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. One Provoco Token coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Provoco Token has a total market capitalization of $59,964.56 and approximately $752.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00057051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00019283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $279.73 or 0.00860185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005217 BTC.

About Provoco Token

Provoco Token (CRYPTO:VOCO) is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me . Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provoco Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Provoco Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

