Prudential Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.50% of BM Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMTX. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE BMTX opened at $11.82 on Thursday. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $24.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

