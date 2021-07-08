Prudential Financial Inc. Has $594,000 Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,891,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,004,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,739,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist dropped their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PROG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

PROG stock opened at $45.47 on Thursday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.65 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.73.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

