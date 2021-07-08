Prudential Financial Inc. Has $683,000 Holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 17.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 214.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.49. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.39 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

