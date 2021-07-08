Prudential Financial Inc. Has $715,000 Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 80.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,050 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 1,520.0% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLS opened at $40.71 on Thursday. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.76.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

FLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen raised Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

