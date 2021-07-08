Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMST. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TimkenSteel news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.90. TimkenSteel Co. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.39 million, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 2.12.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $273.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.90 million. Equities analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

