Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 691 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Avaya were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avaya by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 905.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

Get Avaya alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

NYSE AVYA opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.27 and a beta of 1.65.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.