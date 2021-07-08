Prudential Financial Inc. Takes Position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCFE. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in McAfee by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McAfee during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCFE stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.21. McAfee Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. McAfee’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCFE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McAfee has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.79.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

