Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 2,446 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 53.0% in the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 43,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,484,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.1% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after buying an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

CRL opened at $383.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.57 and a 1-year high of $384.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $344.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $3,181,766.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,544,438.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,768 shares of company stock valued at $10,306,230. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.50.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.