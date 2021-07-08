Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 1,614 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.16% of The Howard Hughes worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mad River Investors boosted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 47,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $94.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $113.20. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.78 and a beta of 1.53.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.13 million. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.88) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Howard Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

