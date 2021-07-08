Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Stepan were worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 26.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the first quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 6.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 1.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Stepan news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $301,228.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $370,413.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,412. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $121.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.73. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $90.58 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $537.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 21.48%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

