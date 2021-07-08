Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 2,140 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,973,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $340.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.98 and a 52-week high of $356.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.18.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 330,893 shares of company stock worth $107,378,164. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

