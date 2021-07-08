Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $112.06

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.06 and traded as high as $123.40. Puma shares last traded at $123.40, with a volume of 202 shares changing hands.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

