Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Shares Down 3.4%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.13. 219,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 338,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Pure Gold Mining in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.70.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.24.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

