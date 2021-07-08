Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Hits $13.56 on Major Exchanges

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 8th. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $63,319.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.56 or 0.00041708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00047688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00128971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00171468 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,426.47 or 0.99704847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.51 or 0.00973198 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

