Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Issued By KeyCorp

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) – KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Lattice Semiconductor in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $53.32 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.05, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,965,000 after acquiring an additional 810,189 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,193 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,907,000 after buying an additional 558,786 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,675,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,522,000 after buying an additional 263,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,547,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,702,000 after buying an additional 443,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $186,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,514,529.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $47,941.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,039.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,812 shares of company stock worth $6,100,714. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

