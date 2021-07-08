Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

NYSE SCHW opened at $70.07 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $3,212,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,499,306 shares of company stock valued at $105,517,115. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

