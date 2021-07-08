Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The Middleby in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.88. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.94 EPS.

MIDD has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.11.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $173.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 1.73. The Middleby has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $186.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.72.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Middleby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Middleby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

