Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Herc Holdings Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Herc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 5th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.60 million. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

HRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $111.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.08. Herc has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $118.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth about $152,209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,624,000 after purchasing an additional 21,492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 2,797.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,173,000 after purchasing an additional 716,262 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Herc by 53.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 414,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,039,000 after buying an additional 144,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,574,000 after buying an additional 39,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $2,759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,660 shares in the company, valued at $15,633,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

