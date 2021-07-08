Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Purchased by Cota Capital Management LLC

Cota Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. Q2 accounts for approximately 5.2% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cota Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $23,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 20.1% during the first quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 20,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth $689,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,219,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,163,000 after purchasing an additional 67,219 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.46. 1,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,394. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -42.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.52 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.00.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QTWO shares. DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Gabelli raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $2,087,406.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,138,246.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,931,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,943. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

