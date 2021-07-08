Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for QUALCOMM Incorporated Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) – KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the wireless technology company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.96.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $139.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.97. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $87.51 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $157.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

