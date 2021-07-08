Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 5,848 Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 175,202 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 48,286 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 60,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 591,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 121,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Colony Credit Real Estate from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLNC opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. This is an increase from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.