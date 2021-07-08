Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 700 Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Lakeland Industries were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 169,102 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 162.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 15,931.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,329,000 after purchasing an additional 99,500 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

NASDAQ LAKE opened at $22.39 on Thursday. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The company has a market cap of $179.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 21.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAKE. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.