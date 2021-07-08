Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 11,200 Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 28,759 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

CHS stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $387.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

