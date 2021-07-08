Quantbot Technologies LP Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 14,456 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Continental Resources by 200.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 277.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

In related news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLR opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.70. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $40.41.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently -37.61%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.