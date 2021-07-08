Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $40,000 in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 32.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after buying an additional 186,852 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at $1,076,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 741,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush started coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $957.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 3.36. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $943.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

