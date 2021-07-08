Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 6,529 Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,662,903 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 70,454 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 33,945 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,957,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after acquiring an additional 260,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. 7.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIV. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NYSE VIV opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.50. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.56.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0637 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

