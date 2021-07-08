Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 4,983 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 68.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Denny’s by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Denny’s by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 954,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Denny’s in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $15.79 on Thursday. Denny’s Co. has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

