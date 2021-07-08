Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Shares Up 0.6%

Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.04. 31,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 100,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68.

About Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT)

Quantum Computing, Inc focuses on providing software tools and applications for quantum computers. The company offers Qatalyst, a quantum application accelerator that enables developers to create and execute quantum-ready applications on conventional computers, while being ready to run on quantum computers.

