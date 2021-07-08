Questor Technology (CVE:QST) PT Set at C$1.80 by Raymond James

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) has been given a C$1.80 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential downside of 2.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Questor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

CVE:QST traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,747. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.75 million and a PE ratio of -12.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 15.15. Questor Technology has a 52-week low of C$1.24 and a 52-week high of C$3.64.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Questor Technology will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

