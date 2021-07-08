Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) CEO Michael A. George Sells 150,000 Shares

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Qurate Retail stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.32. 2,324,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,602,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.12. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 33,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,646,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after buying an additional 101,910 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,596,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after buying an additional 262,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.