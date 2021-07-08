RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.78 Million

Analysts expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report sales of $326.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $328.35 million and the lowest is $325.21 million. RadNet reported sales of $190.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

RDNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 235,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,095. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 170.65 and a beta of 1.69. RadNet has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $36.64.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,982 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in RadNet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in RadNet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

