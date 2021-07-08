Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Randstad from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Randstad presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

RANJY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.79. 2,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32. Randstad has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

