Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $16.02. Approximately 59,746 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,798,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

RRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $126,472.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,576,000 after buying an additional 2,676,940 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 16.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,931,000 after buying an additional 824,724 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 4,605.9% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after buying an additional 5,093,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,128,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,857,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,849,000 after purchasing an additional 264,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

