Realio Network Reaches Market Cap of $8.57 Million (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00003977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a total market cap of $8.57 million and approximately $450,621.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

