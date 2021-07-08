Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for RADA Electronic Industries (RADA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ: RADA):

7/8/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. "

6/22/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/19/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/28/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

5/22/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/19/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Shares of RADA stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,870. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $561.39 million, a P/E ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.04.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

