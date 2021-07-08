Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

REKR has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rekor Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Rekor Systems stock opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. Rekor Systems has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $374.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.95.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 133.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.22%. The business had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. Research analysts predict that Rekor Systems will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rekor Systems news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $25,125.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REKR. Arctis Global LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the first quarter valued at about $40,498,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after buying an additional 321,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 70,302 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,044,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Rekor Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. 29.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

