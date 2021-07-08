Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 1,420,048 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 687.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,626,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420,048 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $9,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIV. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 316,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 30,502 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 204,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.