Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 682,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.98% of Caesarstone worth $9,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Caesarstone in the 1st quarter worth about $3,625,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caesarstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Caesarstone by 10.0% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,054,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,205,000 after acquiring an additional 186,060 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Caesarstone by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 227,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 120,712 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the fourth quarter worth $1,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Shares of CSTE opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53. Caesarstone Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $484.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.33. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $146.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Caesarstone’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

CSTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Caesarstone in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.