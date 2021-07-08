Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 777,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $9,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EARN. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $651,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 904,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after buying an additional 48,647 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter valued at $462,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 18,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 15,324 shares during the last quarter. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EARN stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $139.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 191.35% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. This is an increase from Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $34,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

