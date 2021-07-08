Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Repro Med Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of KRMD opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.38 million, a P/E ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 0.50. Repro Med Systems has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14.

In other news, Director James M. Beck sold 21,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $98,503.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRMD. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Repro Med Systems by 110.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 176,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 92,839 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Repro Med Systems by 2,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Repro Med Systems by 84.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 46,652 shares during the period. Horton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Repro Med Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,864,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,426,000 after purchasing an additional 32,285 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the first quarter worth about $179,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

