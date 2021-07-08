Research Analysts Set Expectations for State Street Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for State Street in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.89. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STT. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $81.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $89.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. State Street’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

