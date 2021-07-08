Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.22

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.22 and traded as low as C$14.22. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at C$14.42, with a volume of 132,074 shares traded.

RFP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.14.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

