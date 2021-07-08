Reviewing The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) & UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) and The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

UMH Properties has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The GEO Group has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for UMH Properties and The GEO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMH Properties 0 0 5 0 3.00 The GEO Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

UMH Properties presently has a consensus target price of $20.80, suggesting a potential downside of 5.37%. The GEO Group has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.59%. Given The GEO Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The GEO Group is more favorable than UMH Properties.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UMH Properties and The GEO Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH Properties $163.61 million 6.07 $5.05 million $0.70 31.40 The GEO Group $2.35 billion 0.37 $113.03 million $2.51 2.82

The GEO Group has higher revenue and earnings than UMH Properties. The GEO Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares UMH Properties and The GEO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH Properties 27.21% 48.77% 4.26% The GEO Group 5.96% 17.30% 3.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.5% of UMH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of The GEO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of UMH Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of The GEO Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UMH Properties beats The GEO Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 123 facilities totaling approximately 93,000 beds, including projects under development, with a workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

