Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Position Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,583 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Revolution Medicines worth $21,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $842,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 318.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RVMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.01. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $11,419,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Svennilson sold 52,984 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $2,270,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,940.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 591,145 shares of company stock worth $18,960,234 in the last ninety days.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.