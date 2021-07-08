Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Revolve Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

Shares of NYSE RVLV traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.26. 23,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,892. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $73.38.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $9,290,965.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,915.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,347,956 shares of company stock valued at $73,810,242. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after acquiring an additional 283,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Revolve Group by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 22,512 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,551,000 after acquiring an additional 314,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

See Also: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revolve Group (RVLV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.