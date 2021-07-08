Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Upgraded to Reduce by AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) to a reduce rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RXEEY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut Rexel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RXEEY opened at $21.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02. Rexel has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $22.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.5465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

